Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10.

