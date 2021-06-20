MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.28% of MediaAlpha worth $47,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.57.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

