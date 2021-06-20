JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $44,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,644,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

