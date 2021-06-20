JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

