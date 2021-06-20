JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.