JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 192,142 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $53,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

