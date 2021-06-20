UBS Group AG Purchases 26,125 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

