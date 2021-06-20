JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 221,018 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $56,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

