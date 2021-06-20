CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 485,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE CURO opened at $16.25 on Friday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

