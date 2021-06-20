Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 974,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 1,121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 886.3 days.

TRAUF opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

