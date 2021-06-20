Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Drops By 13.7%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 640,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.35. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

