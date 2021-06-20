Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

