JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 126,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $46,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,731,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

