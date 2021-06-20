CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

