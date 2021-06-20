CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RA opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.