CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.