CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

