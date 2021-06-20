Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,760 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSTG opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

