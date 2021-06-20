Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

SCM stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

