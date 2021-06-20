Insider Selling: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Sells $189,305.70 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

