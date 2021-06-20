Insider Selling: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Sells $189,305.70 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.