HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.29. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $790.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

