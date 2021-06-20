-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

