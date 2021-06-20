Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

