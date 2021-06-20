Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,628 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

