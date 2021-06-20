BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $115,000 Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a PE ratio of -76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

