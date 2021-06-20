CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $512,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

