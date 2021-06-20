COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

CMPS opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.