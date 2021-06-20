E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,392 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

