3,346 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,346 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

