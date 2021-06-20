E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

