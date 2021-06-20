Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.