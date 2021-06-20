Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

