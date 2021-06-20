Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Down 12.6% in May

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 641,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 295,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 466.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

