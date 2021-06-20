Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $310,842.95 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15.

On Thursday, April 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

