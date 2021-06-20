Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 413,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 427,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

