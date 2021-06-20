Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

