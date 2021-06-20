E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $361,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of KEYS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.82. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

