E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

