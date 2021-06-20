Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495. 35.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BVH stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.