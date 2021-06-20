E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $334,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fastenal by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

