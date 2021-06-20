Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,282,000 after buying an additional 82,885 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

