Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

