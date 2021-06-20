Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Agenus worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

