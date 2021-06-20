Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,737 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $669.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

