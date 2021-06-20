Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $497.63 million, a P/E ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.