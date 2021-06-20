Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 219.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $306.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.04. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $306.23 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

