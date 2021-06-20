Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.