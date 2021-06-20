$0.02 EPS Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.04). CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -227.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

