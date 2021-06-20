-$0.78 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

