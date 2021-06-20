Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

