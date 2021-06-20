Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPI opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

