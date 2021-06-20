$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.37. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

